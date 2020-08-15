x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

entertainment-tonight

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Gucci Mane is going to be a dad again! He and wife Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.

The "Wake Up the Sky" rapper shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday. He posted a photo of Ka'oir posing in black lingerie, with straps and lace outlining her baby bump.

"My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶," the 40-year-old rapper captioned the pic. Ka'oir shared a snap from the same photo shoot but of a different angle, cheekily confirming the pregnancy in her caption.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Ka'oir wed in October 2017 in a lavished ceremony that they documented for the show Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event.

Back in 2019, Ka'Oir tweeted that she hoped to one day have a son with her husband, writing, "I think it’s time I get off birth control & have us the cutest lil baby boy."

Both are already parents -- the Atlanta-based rapper has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon, with his ex, Sheena Evans, while the 35-year-old Jamaica-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

In an interview with The Breakfast Club shortly after their wedding, Ka'oir explained why they don't share photos of their kids on social media. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private," she explained. "I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

Click through the gallery below to find out else in Hollywood is expecting.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Star-Studded $1.7 Million Ceremony: Pics!

Chrissy Teigen Didn't Know She Was Pregnant During Breast Surgery

Nicki Minaj Rocks Tiny Bikini in Gucci Mane's 'Make Love' Music Video -- Watch!