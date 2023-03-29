'Grown-ish' to End With Season 6, Final Episodes Airing in 2024

It's the end of the road, Grown-ish fans. On Wednesday, two months after the series was renewed for season 6, star Yara Shahidi announced that the FreeForm series' upcoming season will be its final installment.

In a video posted to the series' YouTube page, Shahidi explains that the show's final season will air in two parts, similar to previous runs. The first part will premiere this summer and the second will debut in 2024.

The Emmy-nominated Black-ish spinoff plans to welcome some big guest stars for the final season, including Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals. The final installment will also include Grown-ish's 100th episode.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire 'grown-ish' family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

Grown-ish's ending marks the conclusion of Barris' -ish franchise. Black-ish ended after an eight-season run on ABC in April 2022. The prequel series Mixed-ish aired for two seasons on ABC between 2019 and 2021, and although Barris spoke of plans for an Old-ish spinoff starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, it ultimately didn't move forward.

Grown-ish was given a cast shakeup after the season 4 finale saw Zoey (Shahidi) and her friends graduate from the California University of Liberal Arts, marking the start of their lives in the real world. It also marked the exit of the show's six original cast members, including Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).

Season 5 saw franchise star Marcus Scribner officially join his TV sister on the spinoff, reprising his role as Andre Johnson Jr. (aka Junior) as he embarks on his own journey to being "grown." Shahidi, Diggy Simmons (Doug) and Trevor Jackson (Aaron) remain as their characters explore their post-grad adventures, including Aaron's new role as a professor at the university.

Since a new beginning means a new gang, the series welcomed a roster of new faces as Junior's squad of friends, including new series regular Daniella Perkins, Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, Matthew Sato and Slick Woods.

Craig Doyle will serve as showrunner for season 6, succeeding Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly, who were co-showrunners last season.