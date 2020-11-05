Grimes Shares Video of Elon Musk Cradling Their Newborn Son X Æ A-12

Grimes had a pretty great first Mother's Day! One week after Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their baby, the 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the father-son pair.

In the sweet clip, Musk, 48, is seen patting his son X Æ A-12's back, as the diaper-clad baby rests on his dad's chest.

Grimes loved the adorable moment, adding two pink heart emojis to her post.

In celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday, Musk retweeted a message from his mom, Maye Musk, and honored Grimes as well.

"Happy Mother’s Day to other mothers!! @Grimezsz ♥️♥️♥️," he wrote.

Following X Æ A-12's birth, Musk and Grimes both explained how to pronounce their son's name, though their directions did differ.

"It's just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash," Musk said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, adding that A-12 is an ode to the Archangel 12, the "precursor to SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

Meanwhile, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, tweeted that "it’s just X, like the letter X, then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

No matter the pronunciation, the couple's chosen name for their son may not be legally recognized if Grimes gave birth in California, as many fans suspect. As multiple outlets reported, in California parents can only use the 26 letters in the alphabet and an apostrophe for a baby name. Numbers, Roman numerals, emojis, accents or other symbols are not accepted.

Watch the video below for more on Musk and Grimes' family.