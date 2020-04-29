'Grey's Anatomy' Star Giacomo Gianniotti Still 'Dancing' With Wife Nichole on Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

"Lovin, laughin and dancing in kitchens" -- Grey’s Anatomy star, Giacomo Gianniotti, is celebrating his first year of marriage with Nichole Gustafon, and luckily the pair have plenty of time to dance in the kitchen during quarantine!

The 30-year-old Italian-born, Toronto-raised actor wed the makeup artist in a fairytale setting overlooking the stunning scenic town of Castel Gandolfo in Rome, Italy, last year.

On Tuesday, Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the ABC series, posted a gorgeous black-and-white snap of the two walking down the aisle as husband and wife.

"Our marriage has had it's first trip around the sun!" he captioned the image. "Can't believe it's already been a year. Happy Anniversary amore mio! Still lovin, laughin and dancing in kitchens. Best decision I ever made."

"Sending love to all my friends family and loved ones who were there last year and have been flooding me with photos and memories from a year ago, what a time, what a party, what a time to be alive," he continued. "Take me back. Advice to all, marry your best friend."

Gianniotti concluded his post with "auguri amore," meaning "best wishes love," to which his wife replied, "😭😭😭 Ti amo per sempre ❤️❤️," meaning, "I'll love you forever."

Gianniotti also reposted stunning snaps from the big day on his Instagram Stories, while Gustafon shared several wedding portraits on her Instagram.



"4.28.2019 ❤️ Still laughing and dancing ❤️ @morinafoto," she captioned one pic of the newlyweds dancing.

In another post, she gushed that every day with the actor and philanthropist gets sweeter.

"❤️my sweet love ❤️ forever 4.28.2019," she captioned a pic of the sun-kissed couple embracing. "Happy 1st wedding anniversary @giacomo_gianniotti everyday with you just get’s sweeter. You are my everything and beyond. Ti amo per sempre 4.28.2019 @morinafoto."

In 2018, Gianniotti told ET how he never envisioned getting married until Gustafon came along and captured his heart.

“It’s not something I necessarily dreamed of doing,” explained the actor. "I wouldn’t consider myself a totally traditional person in the past. It was a newer concept that came to us, but when it came around, it felt so right and it fit.”

“I think it's just recognizing a similar soul -- a soul that feels like yours,” he added. “[It’s just] easy. When things are easy and don’t have to be complicated, and you feel like you can both chase your own goals, but still be running together, that’s a really exciting thing for me.”

Far from the gorgeous surrounds of Rome, a year later the couple are, like much of the world, stuck at home in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Gianniotti has been utilizing the extra downtime, creating a daily Instagram Live series, Poetry in the PM.

Featuring readings of some of his favorite poetry, the sessions have also included appearances from some of his Grey’s costars, like Jeanine Mason (Dr. Sam Bello) and Martin Henderson, who portrayed Dr. Nathan Riggs.

