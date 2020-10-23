‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chris Carmack Talks Creating Music With Wife Erin Slaver (Exclusive)

Chris Carmack and wife Erin Slaver have been keeping busy in quarantine. The couple just celebrated their second wedding anniversary and formed their own singing duo called Life on Eris.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Grey's Anatomy star and his wife about releasing their first EP, Stonewall, this Friday. The pair, who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Kai, invited ET to their Los Angeles home, and even gave a sneak peek of their melodic new song, "Skipping Church."

"It is an intimate portrayal of the psychology of a married couple," Carmack said of the track.

Slaver added that with their intimate music, they "just wanted to give people something that was a real look into a marriage, a relationship, something they can relate to."

Carmack also expressed that while working together and getting their creative juices flowing, they've "uncovered some things that probably would have taken a few more years of marriage to discover."

Stonewall is a five song EP, which also features their single "Damaged Good," which was released last month.

As for hearing Life of Eris' music on Grey's Anatomy, Carmack teased, "That's certainly a possibility," with Slaver adding, "I could see it fitting."

"We certainly have an in," he quipped.

Grey's was one of the first shows to shut down production due to the coronavirus crisis. The cast and crew have since returned to the set, with the pandemic being a topic in season 17. That also means big changes for the team in the romance department.

"[Being on set] involves testing and COVID procedures and distancing while we're filming, and kind of coming up with new and creative angles to film things," the actor shared, before jokingly adding, "But I haven't had to make out with a mannequin yet."

