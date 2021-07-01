'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Justin Chambers to Play Marlon Brando in Paramount Plus' 'The Offer'

Grey's Anatomy star Justin Chambers has lined up his next gig.

The actor, who departed the ABC medical drama after 15 seasons, has joined Paramount+'s upcoming limited series about the making of The Godfather, Deadline reports. Chambers will play legendary Hollywood icon Marlon Brando.

The Offer, which will consist of 10 episodes, is based on producer Al S. Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 Oscar-winning film, The Godfather, with director Francis Ford Coppola. It won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Brando's performance as Vito Corleone. (Brando famously refused to accept the Oscar.)

Miles Teller has been set to play Ruddy, while Dan Fogler will portray Coppola. Other cast members include Matthew Goode, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi and Juno Temple.

This marks Chambers' first acting gig after leaving Grey's Anatomy midway through season 15, where he played Dr. Alex Karev since the series' debut. His final onscreen appearance was in an episode that aired in November 2019, but news of his sudden exit didn't come out until January 2020.

He later returned for his farewell episode in March, lending his voice to wrap up his character's arc. It was revealed in that episode that Alex left his wife Jo after learning his former flame Izzie had two of his children and was living on a farm in Kansas.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in a statement to ET in January 2020. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

Chambers recently reunited with Pompeo and former co-star Eric Dane over dinner, sporting light blonde hair, and playfully pretending to be a waiter.

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.