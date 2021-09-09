'Gossip Girl' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Spotted: Gossip Girl taking another turn on the steps of the Met.

HBO Max has renewed the update for a second season, it was announced Thursday. The first six episodes of the new(-ish) iteration premiered July 8, and according to HBO Max, is the best series launch on its streaming platform for a drama series this year.

The second half of season 1, consisting of six episodes, rolls out in November.

The new Gossip Girl goes back to the Upper East Side, where a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The updated series explores how much social media -- and the landscape of New York itself -- has changed in the intervening years. Developed and overseen by Joshua Safran, who served as an executive producer on the original series, it is loosely based on the best-selling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original Gossip Girl, developed by executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith lead the ensemble, alongside Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

