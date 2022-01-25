'Good Sam' Sneak Peek: Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Have a Little Disagreement (Exclusive)

Maybe father doesn't know best.

On Wednesday's episode of Good Sam, "Attachments," Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) tracks down a deep-pocketed anonymous hospital donor and she’s shocked to discover why the donor is so loyal to her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs). Meanwhile, Griff offers to mentor his daughter and assure her succession -- if he returns to his role as chief.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Sam gears up for an important arm reattachment surgery and as the willing residents fight to get in on the opportunity, her father is -- shall we say, less interested. As he tries to worm his way out of it, however, Sam is less than willing to give him any leeway. Turns out, being a boss looks good on Sam.

Watch the clip above to see what happens next.

"The show is, no pun intended, good," Bush recently told ET of the CBS medical drama. "It's really grounded and it's really honest and the stakes are high but there's also so much humor and there's so much hope. If there's anything that a setting like this could give to viewers, it's hope for support and help and assistance and a miracle at times and for connection and for depth. It feels inspiring to read every script, it feels inspiring to watch the show. It's a show that makes you happy and I think people really deserve some hope right now."

"It's genuinely special to be making a hopeful show," she continued. "And I think in a world where so many people feel divided, where stress has been so high, where we've all gone through this pandemic together, to come into a space like this and see so many people from different backgrounds and opinions and places working toward the common good, that makes me feel inspired."

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

