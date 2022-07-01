'Good Love': Usher and City Girls Drop the Video for Their Hot New Summer Anthem

Are you ready to strap on your skates? Usher and City Girls just dropped the hottest new summer jam and it'll have you ready for your turn around the rink in no time!

The colorful collaboration between the R&B crooner and the rapping duo is aptly named "Good Love" and the video is just as high-energy as one can imagine. Set at Atlanta's famous Cascade roller rink, the video features the 43-year-old showing off his famous skating skills and doing what he does best -- making fans melt with his melodic vocals.

Yung Miami and JT are as vivacious as always as the video's featured artists, rapping about a love that burns as hot as the summer's sun.

See the full video below.

The trio first announced their collaboration on June 23, with various Instagram posts showcasing the track's colorful cover art. "WE LOVING THESE N***A'S ALL SUMMER LONG!!!!!" Yung Miami teased on her post.

Five days later, Usher fueled the flames with a 15-second snippet of the skate-themed video, giving a small taste of the infectious jam. The teases more than lived up to the hype!

The GRAMMY-winning singer has a lot coming down the pipeline, including the next leg of his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off on July 15.

Meanwhile, Issa Rae's Rap Sh!t also kicks off next month, which the rap duo produced. The HBO Max series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami -- Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) -- who reunite to form a rap group. The concept shares similarities to the City Girls' own career in music and was developed from Rae’s original Insecure script. The series aims to highlight the challenges women face trying to break into the male-dominated hip-hop industry.

Rap Sh!t premieres on Thursday, July 21 with its first two episodes. The eight-episode season will then air one episode each week, concluding Sept. 1.