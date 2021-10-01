Goldie Hawn Introduces Her and Kurt Russell's New Puppy

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have added a new member to their family! The 75-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to reveal that she and her longtime beau rescued a puppy. The couple now has five dogs.

In the sweet pic, Hawn lovingly cuddles the squirming pup, who they named Roy, as they sit in the grass. Fans in the comments guessed that the name choice is a reference to Hawn and Russell's 1987 flick, Overboard.

"Look what Santa rescued for me," she wrote. "Introducing Roy Hawn Russell #GoodBoyRoy"

January Jones expressed her love for the pup, commenting, "Gimme that puppy!!!"

Overboard isn't the only flick Hawn and Russell have starred in together. In fact, they recently teamed up for The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, in which they play Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"When we're working together, we're not on screen. We're just going to work together, and it was the most fun for me," Hawn told ET of working with her beau. "Kurt's amazing to work with."

"It's not just fun, but it's exciting. And this one especially," Russell agreed. "I just think this is a fun world. We're both right for the people that we're playing and we had a great time."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.