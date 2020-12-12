Gloria and Emilio Estefan Mourn the Death of Longtime Friend Frank Amadeo

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are mourning the death of Frank Amadeo, their longtime friend and president of their company Estefan Enterprises.

Amadeo died on Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at his Miami home, according to multiple reports. He was 57. The late businessman joined Estefan Enterprises in 1992 as media relations director, moving up the ranks over the years.

"When I wrote Franklin’s Birthday post this last August and said that he was one of the best humans I had the privilege of knowing and that If I had a brother I would want it to be him and that I hoped that we would be together to the end, I had no idea that the 'end' would come just three months later," Gloria wrote in an Instagram post. "I am devastated, shocked beyond belief and sad beyond words to share with you the sudden and unexpected passing of Frank Joseph Amadeo, the President of our company, Estefan Enterprises."

She continued by writing that Amadeo was "the most trusted ally we could have ever hoped for and an angel to everyone that had the good fortune of knowing him. To say he will be missed by many is a huge understatement...our lives will never be the same. Thank you for being you, Franklin! You will live forever in our hearts…💔💔💔😥🙏🏻."

Emilio also posted the same photo as his wife, adding, "In the great journey that we have in life, few people appear and be able to count on them in sad moments and in moments of joy. There are not enough words to express the great love and gratitude that we have for Frank Amadeo. A key man in our lives. You are irreplaceable and you will be in our hearts forever. Thank you for your loyalty, your dedication and your love."

Andy Garcia, Justina Machado, Tommy Mottola, journalist Maria Elena Salinas and many other prominent Latinx figures expressed their condolences on both Gloria and Emilio's posts.

Amadeo worked closely with the couple over the years, also assisting in the careers of Shakira, Jon Secada and Gloria and Emilio's daughter Emily's musical career.

Amadeo is survived by his partner, Ernesto and his two sisters.