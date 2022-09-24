'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Starts With an Puzzling Invitation: Watch New Clip

Netflix revealed a new clip from their upcoming whodunit sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, during their Tudum fan event on Saturday, and, as expected, it left fans with more questions than answers!

The upcoming film finds Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc back on the case with a new group of suspects in a new setting, an idyllic island getaway. The recently released trailer gave fans a look at a variety of puzzles, with Blanc's ominous warning, "This is not a game."

Director Rian Johnson introduced the Tudum scene, noting that Glass Onion's mystery begins "when a group of old friends receive a mysterious invitation in the form of an intricate puzzle box. But what starts as a game turns into something much more nefarious."

The clips shows stars Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and more all opening their puzzle boxes to receive their invite from an unseen friend, Miles.

"We could all use a moment of normalcy, and so you are cordially invited for a long weekend on my private island, where we will celebrate the bonds that connect us," they read. "And I hope your puzzle-solving skills are whetted, because you will all be competing to solve the mystery of my murder."

Watch the full clip below:

The film also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and as it moves the setting to Greece, where Blanc has “to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”

As for the title of the new film, Johnson said in an interview with Netflix that it was inspired by the 1968 Beatles song. "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he shared. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear.”

He added, “I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in select theaters on a date to be announced before debuting Dec. 23 on Netflix.