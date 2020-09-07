GLAAD Media Awards are Going Virtual! Check Out the Nominees and Guest Appearances

The GLAAD Media Awards are going virtual this year. On Thursday, GLAAD announced that it will host a virtual ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on July 30 in place of the original ceremony that was planned for earlier this year.

Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere are slated to host this year's virtual ceremony, which will also feature a performance from Chloe x Halle.

Special guests at the virtual ceremony include Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Sonya Deville, Beanie Feldstein, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O’Connell, Dolly Parton, Peppermint, the cast and producers of Pose, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde, and Raquel Willis.

"Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. "As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important."

Back in January, the LGBTQ organization announced this year's nominees. The nominations acknowledge celebrities, musicians, shows and movies that seek fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Among the 176 nominees are series including Euphoria, Schitt's Creek, Bachelor in Paradise, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. On the film side, movies such as Rocketman, Bombshell, and Booksmart were nominated. Lil Nas X, Adam Lambert, and Tegan and Sara scored nominations for their music, while Slave Play and Jagged Little Pill were among the Broadway nominees.

Taylor Swift will take home this year's Vanguard Award, which recognizes "allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people."

Additionally, TV personality, author, director, producer and advocate Janet Mock will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak award, which is presented annually to a select LGBTQ figure in the media who has worked to make a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance in society.

The virtual ceremony will stream on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Logo on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Downton Abbey (Focus Features)

Judy (Roadside Attractions)

Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Adam (Wolfe Releasing)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios)

End of the Century (The Cinema Guild)

The Heiresses (1844 Entertainment)

Kanarie (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Pain & Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)

Rafiki (Film Movement)

Socrates (Breaking Glass Pictures)

This Is Not Berlin (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Outstanding Documentary

5B (RYOT Films)

Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)

Leitis in Waiting (PBS)

State of Pride (YouTube)

Wig (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

"Love" Drunk History (Comedy Central)

"Murdered at a Bad Address" Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

"Spontaneous Combustion" Easy (Netflix)

"This Extraordinary Being" Watchmen (HBO)

"Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

The Red Line (CBS)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years & Years (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone" Arthur (PBS)

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)

"A Tale of Two Nellas" Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Twelve Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, Velvet: Side A (More is More/Empire)

Brittany Howard, Jaime (ATO)

Kevin Abstract, ARIZONA BABY (Question Everything/RCA)

Kim Petras, Clarity (Bunhead)

King Princess, Cheap Queen (Zelig/Columbia Records)

Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)

Melissa Etheridge, The Medicine Show (ME Records/Concord)

Mika, My Name Is Michael Holbrook (Casablanca/Republic Records)

Tegan and Sara, Hey, I'm Just Like You (Sire)

Young M.A, Herstory in the Making (M.A Music/3D)

Outstanding Comic Book

The Avant-Guards, written by Carly Usdin (BOOM! Studios)

Bloom, written by Kevin Panetta (First Second)

Crowded, written by Christopher Sebela (Image Comics)

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, written by Mariko Tamaki (First Second)

Liebestrasse, written by Greg Lockard (ComiXology Originals)

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)

The Wicked + Divine, written by Kieron Gillen (Image Comics)

Outstanding Video Game

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (2K Games)

The Outer Worlds (Private Division)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Skybound Entertainment)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Choir Boy, by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez

Jagged Little Pill, book by Diablo Cody, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, music by Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard

Slave Play, by Jeremy O. Harris

What the Constitution Means to Me, by Heidi Schreck

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys" The View (ABC)

"Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian" The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)

"Jacob Tobia - Promoting a 'Gender-Chill’' Exploration of Identity with 'Sissy'" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

"Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

"Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women" A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“ABC News Pride Day” (WABC-TV/ABC News)

“All Her Sons” CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

“Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya” Nightline (ABC)

“Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

“Rainbow Railroad” 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Black and Trans in Texas” Vice News Tonight (HBO)

“Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking away right now is your choice” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

“Laverne Cox: We exist, we deserve human rights” Up with David Gura (MSNBC)

“One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth” ESPN (ESPN)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

"L.G.B.T.Q. Community Finds ‘Sense of Home’ in the Bronx" by Rick Rojas (The New York Times)

“Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — But Advocates Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

“Nearly 4 Million LGBTQ People Live in Rural America, and 'Everything is not bias and awful'” by Susan Miller (USA Today)

“Texas Leads the Nation in Transgender Murders. After the Latest Attack, the Dallas Trans Community Asks Why” by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)

“Trump Pledged to End the HIV Epidemic. San Francisco Could Get There First” by Maria L. La Ganga (Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“2019 Sportsperson of the Year: Megan Rapinoe” by Jenny Vrentas (Sports Illustrated)

“In Her Element: Geena Rocero” by Geena Rocero (Playboy)

“Indya Moore Just Wants to Be Free” by Jada Yuan (ELLE)

“Mayor Pete Buttigieg's Unlikely, Untested, Unprecedented Presidential Campaign” by Charlotte Alter (TIME)

“The Trans Obituaries Project” by Raquel Willis (OUT)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Advocate

Billboard

Entertainment Weekly

OUT

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“Finding the Truth About Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports” [series] by Cyd Zeigler, Dawn Ennis (Outsports.com)

“How a New Class of Trans Male Actors Are Changing the Face of Television” by Trish Bendix (TIME.com)

“'This time is real': Taiwan Counts Down to Asia's First Same-Sex Weddings” by Beh Lih Yi (Openlynews.com)

“Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Kids Aren’t Citizens” by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)

“When Transgender Travelers Walk Into Scanners, Invasive Searches Sometimes Wait on the Other Side” by Lucas Waldron, Brenda Medina (ProPublica.org)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Between Two Homes: The LGBTQ+ Refugees America Left Behind” by Judah Robinson (NowThis)

“LGBTQ+ Community Debates the Meaning of ‘Queer,’ Military Bans, & More” by Arielle Duhaime-Ross (VICE)

“The Life Threatening Dangers Of Gay Conversion Therapy” by Grace Baldridge (Refinery29)

“Sound On: Community, Representation and Identity” by Terron Moore and Rakhee Jethwa (MTV News)

“Stonewall 50: The Revolution” produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimmons (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)

Outstanding Blog

Gays with Kids

JoeMyGod

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

TransGriot

Special Recognition

Special (Netflix)

Karen Ocamb, news editor, Los Angeles Blade

Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News

Spanish Language Nominees

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Amar a Muerte (Univision)

El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

El Juego de las Llaves (Pantaya)

Élite (Netflix)

Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español)

“Fallece Mujer Transgénero” Conclusiones (CNN en Español)

“Nosotrxs Somos” (RTVE)

“Orgullo” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview

“Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Conoce la Importancia de Apoyar a un Ser Querido Cuando ‘Sale del Clóset’” A Primera Hora (Univision 34)

“Deportada y Asesinada” Al Punto (Univision)

“Pareja Transgénero Quiere Tener Hijos” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Tanya Saracho, Una Latina en Hollywood” Ojo Crítico (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment

“Amor Sin Condición” Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)

“Exigen Justicia Para Franco” Noticias 22 (Mundo Fox)

“Sabor a Comunidad” Noticiero Telemundo 48 (Telemundo)

“Ser Latina y Trans en EE.UU. Implica una Lucha Contra la Discriminación en Varios Frentes” Proyecto Ser Humano (CNN en Español)

“Triunfo el Amor por Ser Padres” Noticiero Telemundo 44 (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article

"Fue Negligencia de ICE: las Denuncias de Abusos y Discriminación de Mujeres Transgénero Tras Dos Muertes en un Año” por Patricia Clarembaux (Univision.com)

“Los Multiples Rostros de la Comunidad Transgénero en Estados Unidos” [series] (Al Día News)

“Una Pareja Gay Celebra su Primer Día de Madres, Algo que Pensaron Nunca Sería Posible” por Laura Rodriguez (Hoy)

“Queer en la Caravana: el Peligro de Ser Migrante LGBT Buscando Asilo” por Mabel Jiménez (eltecolote.org)

“Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano” por Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism - Video or Multimedia

“América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad” por David Casasús (EFE)

“Conoce a Jorge Luis Martínez Patinador que se Declaró Abiertamente Gay” (Quién)

“Latinxs Cuentan Qué Es Ser Latinx” (BBC Mundo)

“Santuario, el Inesperado Refugio de Indígenas Trans en Colombia” por Alejandro Millán Valencia (BBC Mundo)