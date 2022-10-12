Gisele Bundchen Shares Telling Response to Post About Committed Relationships Amid Tom Brady Split Speculation

Gisele Bündchen is speaking volumes with just a single emoji.

The 42-year-old model commented on a quote about committed relationships amid speculation of a split between she and her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady. In recent weeks, Bündchen has been seen in public without her wedding ring with a source telling ET that "Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans.”

In September, it was also reported that the couple have not been living together. A source told ET that the athlete’s decision to unretire and spend more time away from his family was the root of the issue between them.

"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," a quote from Jay Shetty reads on Instagram. In response, Bündchen commented with a simple praying hands emoji.

Instagram / Comments By Celebs

Shetty is a 35-year-old British-born former monk, who now works as a life and purpose coach. He recently served as the officiant for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding ceremony and will release a new book on Jan. 31 titled 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go.

Shetty is already a bestselling author of 2020's Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day, a viral sensation, with his videos having amassed billions of views, and a celeb favorite, as he's interviewed everyone from Lili Reinhart to Matt Damon to Will Smith on his podcast.

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009. The couple are parents to 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady is also the father of 15-year-old Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

A source told ET last week that the 45-year-old quarterback is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

“Tom isn't taking things well,” the source said. “He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

Another source said that the athlete and the supermodel “haven’t been in a good place” since the end of the summer.

"Rumblings of marital issues between Tom and Gisele began towards the end of the summer, and more recently, things have gotten worse and more serious," said the source. "They haven't been in a good place. Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to have to keep putting her goals on hold. They are weighing their options for their future as a family and thinking about what next steps might look like."

