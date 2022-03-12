'Girls5eva' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Here's a First Look

Girls5eva has set a season 2 premiere date: Thursday, May 5. It will launch with three episodes, before dropping subsequent episodes weekly.

The Peacock musical comedy follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that was churned through the pop music machine and reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps make up the four reuniting members of Girls5eva.

As part of the announcement Saturday, Peacock also dropped a sneak peek from the new season as the foursome learns their promotional tour is going to start "now." But there's a little hiccup: Gloria needs knee replacement surgery, which would put her out of commission for 12 weeks. At least.

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria and Summer’s journey as they enter 'album mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms," executive producer/showrunner Meredith Scardino said in a statement.

Watch the season 2 scene below.

