Gillian Anderson Debuts New Addition to Her Family Following Reported Split From Peter Morgan

Gillian Anderson has a new love in her life! The 52-year-old star of The Crown shared a sweet photo of her new dog, Stella, on Instagram on Sunday.

"Meet my new gf Stella," Anderson captioned the photo of herself hugging her adorable brown pup in her arms and sporting a big grin.

The newest addition comes after multiple reports that Anderson and her partner of four years, Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, have split.

ET previously reached out to Anderson and Morgan for comment.

The former couple recently worked together on season 4 of The Crown, in which Anderson plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Back in November, Anderson spoke about Morgan on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying Morgan approached her about playing the Iron Lady.

"There were other seasons where he had spoken to me about scripts and scenes and run stuff by me over the years, and I'm quite opinionated and we'd gotten used to that," Anderson said of Morgan. "But for some reason in this season, from the very beginning, he wasn't talking to me about it anymore. He didn't want my opinion anymore about this season. We decided that when I was going to start filming, he didn't get to ask me or make comments about my performance either if I wasn't going to be able to talk to him about the scripts."

Anderson also spoke with ET about taking on the challenging historical role of Thatcher.

Because Thatcher was such an “incredibly divisive character, it is hard to get a neutral opinion from somebody,” the actress said of the intense pressure to get her portrayal right. “You don’t want to end up making a fool of yourself.”