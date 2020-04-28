Gigi Hadid Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is pregnant.

The supermodel is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a source tells ET, adding that Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant. A rep for Malik had no comment. Reps for Hadid did not respond to a request for comment.

The news comes as the couple quarantines together with Hadid's family. The blonde beauty recently shared photos from her 25th birthday celebration in quarantine.

"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!" ET's source says. "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again. They seemingly got back together by the end of the year, ahead of the holidays. Hadid confirmed they were an item again on Feb. 14, as she called Malik her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.

Hadid got sentimental in a post last week thanking her "quarantine family" -- including Malik -- for making her birthday so special.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏," she wrote. "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -- near and far -- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!"

