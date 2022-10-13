'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Jay's Friends May Be Part of a Cult (Exclusive)

Are Jay's friends members of a cult?

Things get very interesting on Thursday's episode of Ghosts when the ghosts suspect that one of Jay's friends could be -- keyword being "could be" -- the leader of a cult. And, to make matters more complicated, the rest of his pals may be part of it too.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, titled "Jay's Friends," where Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and his friends are catching up on old times while watching a good ol' game of football -- with Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) looking on, of course.

But the conversation suddenly turns weird when Micah (Drew Tarver) shares his philosophy over sports (more specifically basketball) -- at least that's how it starts -- about the choices teams are presented at the beginning of a match, whether to take possession of the ball first or pick which side of the court/field they prefer and how that impacts the future. It soon devolves into a life lesson about the bed & breakfast when Micah poses the question, "Wouldn't it be nice to have both -- direction and ball?"

When he shows off his bandaged arm, Jay asks what it is.

"This is ball," Micah proudly answers as Jay's friends react with approval. But we all know what it actually is: a branding.

So, what exactly is going on? Watch ET's exclusive clip above to find out.

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.