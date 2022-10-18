George Clooney Praises Wife Amal's 'Good Taste' in Fashion (Exclusive)

George Clooney knows that his wife, Amal Clooney, has an eye for style. The 44-year-old attorney never misses an opportunity to show off her fashion sense for any event, and her looks have her husband’s seal of approval.

On Monday, the power couple turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Ticket to Paradise, with Amal looking as stunning as ever in a red pattern dress by Alexander McQueen.

“She has pretty nice taste,” George gushed over his wife's style statements to ET's Nischelle Turner. "She really does."

The 61-year-old actor was a big fan of the green corset dress by Del Core that Amal wore to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in L.A. last week. "Oh, Amal in that green dress," he mused.

While speaking to ET at the premiere, George gave a shoutout to his Ticket to Paradise co-star and pal, Julia Roberts, and their on-screen daughter, Kaitlyn Dever.

“Look at Julia and Kaitlyn,” he said in praise of their looks.

The Ocean’s Eleven star also reflected on the “beautiful night” at the museum gala that celebrated Julia and her career accomplishments.

“It was fun to actually be able to say nice things about her,” George quipped. "It was really beautiful. And friends like Tilda [Swinton] and everybody else was also in there. It was really fun."

George is no stranger to celebrating the women in his life. In September, the Oscar winner and Amal dished to ET about the recent celebration they had in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary -- which they celebrated while they were in New York City ahead of the Albie Awards.

"Since we've been married for eight years, it's really important. We just feel lucky, and we're having a really wonderful time, and now we have two 5-year-old kids running around too,” George told ET at the time.

"We went to one of our favorite New York restaurants and we had a lovely dinner," Amal shared. "Quiet dinner, we had a big event."

Now, the Clooneys are gearing up for George's return to the big screen with his frequent co-star, Julia. Ticket to Paradise -- which follows a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago -- hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 21.