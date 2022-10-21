George Clooney and Julia Roberts: A Look Back at Their Friendship

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship for the ages! The pair first met in 2000, before they teamed up for Ocean's Eleven, and have since worked on a total of six movies together, most recently Ticket to Paradise, which is out now.

"We became instant friends," Roberts told Jimmy Kimmel of meeting Clooney for the first time. "You just meet people and sometimes you think, 'I really don't like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I just don't like them and I will never change my mind.' Then there's some people that you meet, like my GTC, who you go, 'OK, I'm going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'"

Following the first Ocean's flick, the pair collaborated on Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002, Ocean's Twelve in 2004, August: Osage County -- with Roberts starring and Clooney producing, in 2014 -- and Money Monster in 2016.

As for how they agreed to team up again for Ticket to Paradise, in which they play a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, Roberts told ET's Nischelle Turner that the whole thing was "kismet."

"We kind of read it at the same time, and we reached out to each other at the same time, and said, 'I'll do it if you do it,'" she recalled. "And then to go from there to actually it work out -- it's really kind of miraculous."

"I thought, 'I could only do it if it's Julia,'" Clooney added. "I think we both felt the same way, so, it was one of those things where we thought, 'Well, let's give it a go,' and everything sort of fell into place."

When filming got underway for the project, the Clooneys -- the actor himself, his wife, Amal, and his 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella -- kept Roberts company while she was away from her husband, Daniel Moder, and kids, Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

"Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids," Clooney told The New York Times. "I would come out in the early mornings and be like, 'Caa-caa,' and Julia would come out and be like, 'Caa-caa.' And then we'd bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids."

"The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair," Roberts noted. "We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family. I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

Their friendship seemingly made for a great experience on set, but it did make one aspect of filming more difficult -- the fact that they had to share one kiss onscreen.

"I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes.' She was like, ‘What the hell?'" Clooney told the outlet of the kiss.

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts clarified.

The fun Clooney and Roberts have together -- both on set and off -- is something that fans and co-stars love to see.

"I admire them so much, and I will say they are everything you want them to be and more! I truly just love them so much," Kaitlyn Dever, the pair's onscreen daughter, told ET's Will Marfuggi. "Their friendship is something that is so sweet. They love making each other laugh and it's the best thing to be around."

Ticket to Paradise is out now. Click through the gallery below to see some of Clooney and Roberts' best friendship moments.