George and Amal Clooney Hold Hands During Date Night in New York City

Parents' night out! On Thursday, George and Amal Clooney, who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alex and Ella, had a date in New York City.

The power couple was all smiles as they were spotted holding hands while out in the Big Apple. The 61-year-old actor wore jeans and a navy blue collared shirt -- but all eyes were on Amal. The 44-year-old attorney dazzled in a black fringe mini-dress, strappy heels and statement earrings.

The pair's date night in NYC comes just a few weeks after they hit the red carpet for the London premiere of George's movie, Ticket to Paradise, which also stars his longtime friend and frequent co-star, Julia Roberts.

And in a recent interview with ET at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet, downtown Los Angeles' newest magnet high school, George joked about how his kids are getting into the arts.

"They can do whatever they want," he quipped. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something -- they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

