George and Amal Clooney Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other on Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney only had eyes for one another on Sunday at the London premiere of The Tender Bar at the 65th Annual BFI London Film Festival.

The spouses couldn't keep their hands off one another on the red carpet at The Royal Festival Hall while promoting the upcoming film, which George directed and produced and which stars Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe and Christopher Lloyd.

Amal looked stunning in a strapless white feathered bespoke gown from 16Arlington, with George by her side in a simple black suit.

With cameras and press on the carpet, the parents couldn't help but gaze into one another's eyes, share a kiss, and lean their heads together to share some private words.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Neil Mockford/GC Images

ET spoke with George and Amal earlier this month at the Los Angeles premiere of the film where they discussed parenting their twins Alexander and Ella, both 4, amid the pandemic.

"It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are four and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world," George explained. "So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home."

Amal added that her husband has been "great" at teaching their kids a certain set of skills.

"He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being," she quipped. "But we'll see if it develops."

George interjected, "Well, I think those can really pay off over time."