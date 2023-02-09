Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season.

"I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf."

Ball noted that the new mom looked "utterly fabulous" during her interview, to which Arterton replied, "Thank you, power of the paintbrush as I would say!"

The actress -- who is busy promoting her new show, Funny Woman -- first debuted her baby bump in November 2022 at the Raindance Film Festival Awards.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Arterton has been married to 42-year-old actor Rory Keenan since 2019.

