Gayle King and Charles Barkley to Host 'King Charles' Primetime Show -- See the Announcement

Get ready for one dynamic duo!

On Saturday, CNN confirmed that Gayle King and Charles Barkley are coming together to host a new weekly primetime special, King Charles.

The news was also confirmed by King, 68, and Barkley, 60, who made the announcement during TNT's NBA tip-off.

"I want the show to be nonpolitical," Barkley said, adding that the show would touch on politics. "You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter. I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing."

King added that the show would be a no holds barred look at current topics, "I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work," she said. "But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that."

The show's title, King Charles, is a play on the duo's names. King shared her excitement with an announcement on her Instagram.

"YEP it’s true!..Charles Barkley and I are doing a tv show for @CNN called #KingCharles..I’m King, he’s Charles..get it?! I wasn’t looking for another thing to add to my schedule…and neither was Charles but we’re excited about going on this adventure together..So here we are, announcing it on @nbaontnt. See you Wednesdays this Fall. PS. not leaving @cbsmornings, still my favorite network show," she wrote next to the post.

The news of the show comes after it was speculated that the pair were in negotiations with the network. CNN confirmed that King will continue to host CBS Mornings -- where she marked her 11-year anniversary in January -- daily, and Barkley will continue with his position at WBD sports.

King Charles is expected to air Wednesdays this fall on CNN.