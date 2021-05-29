Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Star, Dead at 90

Gavin MacLeod, known as Captain Stubing on Love Boat, has died. He was 90.

The actor died on Saturday, May 29, in Rancho Mirage, California, a rep for Princess Cruises confirmed the news. No cause of death has been shared at this time. ET has reached out to MacLeod's rep for comment.

"It is with sadness felt to the depth of the oceans that we mourn the passing of actor Gavin MacLeod our beloved global ambassador, dearest friend and treasured member of the Princess Cruises family for more than 35 years," the Princess Cruises rep said in a statement. "From his 10 seasons starring as Captain Merrill Stubing on the hit TV show The Love Boat (1977 to 1986) and for more than three decades following the show's final season, Gavin enthusiastically shared his passion about the joys and adventures of exploring the world while cruising. He always reminded us that - like the popular TV series, 'cruising gives people something to dream about.'"

With a career spanning six decades, the New York native began his acting career in 1957. He starred on McHale's Navy (1962–1964) as Joseph "Happy" Haines, and on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970–1977) as Murray Slaughter. MacLeod appeared on all 168 episodes of the series and received two Golden Globe nominations for his role. He was also the lead on The Love Boat, portraying the ship's captain for the entire 10-season run.

MacLeod also appeared in films like The Sword of Ali Baba, A Man Called Gannon, The Thousand Plane Raid and Kelly's Heroes. In 2013, he released an autobiography, titled This is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life. Additionally, MacLeod was part of George Eastman’s Happy Hour production at the Coachella Valley Repertory Theater in Rancho Mirage, California, in 2015.

Upon hearing the news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to express their condolences.

Ed Asner, who worked with MacLeod on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, wrote, "My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now."

My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now. pic.twitter.com/se4fwh7G1G — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) May 29, 2021

”I’m devastated! I loved Gavin. I married him on The Love Boat and it was the best marriage I ever had!" Marion Ross told ET in a statement.

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick tweeted, "Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod❤️ Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you #GavinMacleod."

Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod❤️ Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you #GavinMacleod 💓 pic.twitter.com/4r3AbpCaSX — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) May 29, 2021

See more tributes below:

It seems like I just wished you a happy 90th birthday #GavinMacLeod, and now you have set sail on to a new adventure. So many fun memories through the years!!! Love you with all my heart, thank you for the light you brought to others #CaptainStubing #LoveBoat 💋 pic.twitter.com/tEY9Iu3tLw — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 29, 2021

Gavin MacLeod died this morning. He was so kind to me when I was younger & always let me come to the set of “The Love Boat” and just hang out and watch. I went to see him a few years back and we reconnected. He was the best ever, a sweet and genuine man. I will miss him — 😢 pic.twitter.com/zj7wa4KF4G — Jeffrey Ballard (@jeffballardpr) May 29, 2021

Gavin MacLeod. Had a nice vibe. RIP.



But 'Love Boat' trending. In 80's & 90's DC, that was a whole 'nother thing. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2021

As a 70’s/80’s kid, I spent many a Saturday night with my Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister watching LOVE BOAT. So I was unexpectedly sad to see Gavin MacLeod has cruised on to that Puerto Vallarta in the sky! Thanks for the many memories, Captain Stubing - here and at WJM-TV! #RIP https://t.co/MRyW51tuTb — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 29, 2021

MacLeod is survived by his wife Patricia (Patti) MacLeod, seven children and 11 grandchildren.