Garrett Hedlund Shares Rare Pics of His and Emma Robert's Son

Garrett Hedlund is sharing a special moment with his son! On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to post pics of his and Emma Roberts' 1-year-old son, Rhodes.

In one of the sweet shots, which was taken at Bass Pro Shops, Hedlund holds his boy up to see the store's display of buffalo. The second pic features the father-son duo eagerly looking at the animal display.

"A very 'Simba-bolic' moment," Hedlund quipped in the caption, alluding to his and Rhodes' Lion King pose in the first pic.

"Meet the BASS PRO SHOP BUFFALO…. Daddies [sic] Spirit Animal," Hedlund added.

Hedlund and Roberts welcomed their son in Dec. 2020. This January, however, the pair called it quits as a couple after almost three years together.

At the time, a source told ET that Hedlund and Roberts, 31, were no longer living together.

"Their relationship has been rocky for a long time," the source told ET, "and the situation is really sad right now."

The source added that Roberts and Hedlund "grew apart when Garrett was away working," but "they are still co-parenting, and still doing things as a family."

Then, in May, Hedlund praised Roberts on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," a handwritten note he posted on Instagram read. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away. From morning to night, all my love."

That same month, a source gave ET an update on Hedlund and Roberts' relationship.

"Emma and Garrett are totally done romantically and Emma has been dating and doing her own thing," the source said. "Emma loves being a mom and she takes great pride in it."