Garcelle Beauvais Shares Emotional Message From Teen Son Amid Online 'RHOBH' Fan Attacks

Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, is sending a final message to online trolls. A day after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called out hateful comments left on her 14-year-old's social media accounts, Garcelle shared a powerful note from Jax himself.

The high schooler began his message by stating that he's "still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult because I am not one."

"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he wrote. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."

He pointed out that -- like many 'normal kids' -- his Instagram account wasn't created for the "publicity nor the public's gaze," but for his friends and peers. But with the recent influx of cruel and racist comments, Jax decided to make his account private, even though he "really wanted to avoid" it.

"The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable," he wrote. "However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school."

Still, the teen rose above the vitriol aimed his way, ending his message with a sweet thank-you to those sharing positive comments.

The teen had become the center of the RHOBH season 12 storyline after castmate Erika Jayne drunkenly told him to “get the f**k out" of his mother’s birthday party during a July episode. At the same party, Erika hit on Garcelle's' eldest son, Oliver, who other castmates said she "tried to bang."

While Erika apologized after Garcelle confronted Erika about her behavior onscreen, they've continually butted heads over Erika's behavior after she drinks.

But the teen's accounts didn't explode with hateful comments until recently, after his mother and newbie castmate Diana Jenkins got into it on social media. Garcelle and Diana have been at odds over Diana's treatment of Sutton Stracke, and their troubles came to a head after the latest RHOBH episode where Diana told Garcelle that she seemed to be the most guarded of everyone.

The Coming 2 America actress noted that Diana hadn't made any attempts to get to know her, and glibly said in her confessional that Diana should "Google me if you want to get to know me. Google me."

When Garcelle laughed at a fan poking fun at Diana's misspelling of the actress' first name, Diana lashed out. "My grammar and spelling might be off for sure," she wrote on Instagram. "But bottom line is, I lost my baby at 18 weeks pregnancy in [the] most violent way and nearly died in the process, and I am ridiculed for spelling someone's name. Fascinating what 'fan favorite' get away with. Go on trolls do your worst Oh wait you already did that."

Garcelle spoke out in her defense, noting that she hadn't ridiculed Diana about her miscarriage. "I have had 3 miscarriages I don’t wish that on anyone EVER !!!!" she wrote on Twitter. "Everyone needs to calm down."

I would never ridicule another woman over a miscarriage I have had 3 miscarriages I don’t wish that on anyone EVER !!!!everyone needs to calm down @sdjneuro https://t.co/F7A2YC62Jv — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 22, 2022

Soon after, Garcelle's children -- which includes Jax's twin brother Jaid -- became the focus of vile comments left under Jax's Instagram posts.

#RHOBH Again, Housewives fans cross the line and go after Garcelle’s youngest on his IG account. Pathetic losers. pic.twitter.com/36J8kKJFLb — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) August 23, 2022

On Monday, Jax posted an Instagram Story video of himself scrolling through notifications for his most recent post, dated July 17. As he scrolled, comments could be seen deriding his family for being "immigrants" and accusing Garcelle of "using race for everything."

“I’m a f**king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned the footage.

A large number of the attacks target Oliver's battle with addiction -- which Garcelle has been open about on the show -- while telling Garcelle to stop expressing concern over Erika's drinking on the show. Other comments called the 53-year-old a "D-list actress" and warned her to leave Diana alone.

"Why is your mom obsessed with Erika's alcohol intake, shouldn't she be worried about your brother Oliver['s] drug intake instead?" one comment reads.

Jax Nilon Instagram Story

After two slides of hateful notifications, Jax spotlighted one particularly disgusting comment on his Story, writing, "Too far at this point."

The message read, "You'd have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you'll deal with us."

Jax Nilon Instagram Story

On Tuesday, Garcelle took to her social accounts to condemn the hateful comments being sent to her children, writing, "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it's not OK. I've been in tears all night. it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH."

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

On the star's Instagram post, co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff lent her support, writing, "LEAVE THEM ALONE." Dorit Kemsley also added, "NOT OK!"

Castmate Lisa Rinna shared a statement to her IG Story after being alerted to the controversy, writing, "We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you -- why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us - love to hate us But leave the kids alone!"

Lisa called the comments directed at Jax "disgusting and unacceptable," adding that "all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough."

Garcelle shared Lisa's upload with her Twitter followers, writing, “This has to stop!!! They’re just kids.”