Garcelle Beauvais Joins 'The Real' as New Co-Host

The Real has found its new co-host. Garcelle Beauvais is joining the talk show after Tamera Mowry-Housley's exit.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real," Beauvais said in an announcement released by the show on Monday. "My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table," added executive producer Rachel Miskowiec. "Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin."

The Real's new panel sees Beauvais join original co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

Love celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the story, as first reported by Variety, as well as a slideshow of additional photos showing Beauvais with her new co-panelists. Love captioned the post, "Welcome to the family @garcelle !!!!"

Mowry-Housley confirmed she was leaving the show in July after seven years with the series. Her departure came just over a month after fellow co-host Amanda Seales left The Real. Seales announced her exit on June 3, six months after joining the Emmy-winning program.

"It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," Seales explained at the time of why she didn't renew her contract, "and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

Still, Seales said she remained on good terms with her former co-hosts. Mowry-Housley said the same of Love, Mai and Houghton when announcing her departure.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," she wrote on Instagram last month. "I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

"To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever," she continued. "I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

