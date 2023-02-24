‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Announces Split From Boyfriend Reuben Selby After 5 Years

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has revealed she has split from her boyfriend Reuben Selby.

The 25-year-old actress and Selby started dating in 2019, but after five years, Williams took to Instagram on Thursday to share news of their breakup.

"The end of an era," Williams posted to her Instagram Story along with a selfie with Selby. "@reubenselby_ and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met five years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so."

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together," the Game of Thrones star continued. "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Instagram

Selby also shared the breakup news with his social media followers, reposting the message to his Instagram Story and adding a heart emoji.

Fans have been speculating on social media that the couple split after noticing the two were vacationing separately and hadn’t posted each other on social media for a while.

The fashionable pair first went public with their romance back in 2019, even attending the wedding of Williams' Game of Thrones co-star, Sophie Turner, and singer Joe Jonas in France that year.

Maisie became an overnight sensation when she took on her debut acting role in 2011, playing one of the leading parts in the award-winning series, Game of Thrones.