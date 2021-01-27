'Game of Thrones' Animated Series in the Works

The Game of Thrones universe may be expanding yet again.

HBO Max is reportedly in early development on an animated series, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, based on George R.R. Martin's works.

There are no additional details on the animated project, but it would be the latest Game of Thrones idea to be put into development.

HBO Max declined to comment.

Nearly two years after Game of Thrones ended, HBO is preparing to go into production on the Targaryen prequel series House of the Dragon, after giving it a straight-to-series order in October 2019. It is being eyed for a 2022 premiere and stars Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy.

Just last week, news broke that HBO was developing another prequel, Tales of Dunk and Egg, based on Martin's fantasy novellas. HBO passed on its other prequel, which had shot a pilot led by Naomi Watts.

