Gal Gadot Surprises Healthcare Workers Who Dress as Wonder Woman Every Day to Fight Coronavirus

Gal Gadot is giving thanks to the real superheroes of the world.

The Wonder Woman star made a virtual guest appearance on the "Tell T.J." segment of Good Morning America on Wednesday, to surprise a group of healthcare workers working on the frontlines to fight COVID-19.

Erin Cavanagh and her team at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, dress up as their favorite superheroes each day they go into work, in hopes of providing a little more hope to their patients. For many of the female employees, that means rocking Wonder Woman gear!

"As a team, there's a lot of superheroes here!" said Cavanagh, who then explained why Wonder Woman is her ultimate superhero. "She believes in people. She believes in love, she saves people when people can't save themselves. She's the strongest chick I know."

"On the days that I put on my Wonder Woman shirt, I just feel a little different," added technician Beth Gonzalez. "I feel a little empowered."

Naturally, GMA thought it would be fitting to give these ladies the opportunity to speak with the actress who plays the empowering character on the big screen.

"You are the real heroes, let's just make that clear," Gadot gushed as she met the women on a surprise Zoom call. "Thank you, I salute you. Everything that you do is the real deal. You're risking your lives for other people, I get emotional thinking about it."

"You're amazing! Thank you so much for everything that you do," she continued. "You are true inspiration, and I just want to hug you."

Watch the heartwarming surprise below:

Back in March, when the United States just started practicing safe social distancing, Gadot gathered some of her famous friends together to sing a virtual rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine." Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz. James Marsden, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Sia were just a few celebrities who took part in the viral singalong.

"These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world," said Gadot, who reprises her role in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. "Everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all in this together."

"I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet [on] his balcony, to all the other people who were locked inside their homes," she continued. "He was playing 'Imagine' and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. It goes like this."

Watch below, and for more feel-good stories like this one, head over to ET's Good News section.