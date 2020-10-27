Gabrielle Union, Mindy Kaling & More Thank Chrissy Teigen After Sharing Emotional Pregnancy Loss Essay

Chrissy Teigen received an outpour of love and support from celebrity friends, fans and followers after she shared an emotional essay about her pregnancy loss on Tuesday.

Almost a month after losing her third child, son Jack, due to complications, Teigen penned a heartfelt post about the painful experience. Stars like Gabrielle Union, Mindy Kaling and many more took to social media to thank Teigen for sharing her story, as well as expressed their condolences.

"I you @chrissyteigen thank you for this, your transparency and all the healing you've inspired," Union tweeted. "We shouldn't have to suffer in silence and everyone who truly understands is incredibly grateful for this and you, always."

Kaling also tweeted, "Beautifully written. Thank you to [sic] sharing."

Teigen's husband, John Legend, also reposted her tweet, adding a heart emoji. He also wrote, "You amaze me. I love you," on Instagram.

The Cravings cookbook author also posted screenshots of her essay on Instagram, adding, "I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so....final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack."

The Ellen Show commented, "I wouldn’t want anyone to have to go through this, but for anyone who does, I’m so glad they have this to hold on to."

Coco Rocha, Busy Philipps, Stassi Schroeder, Chelsea Handler, America Ferrera, Sophia Bush and many more continued to send her positive and supporting messages.

Emily Ratajkowski, who revealed this week that she's pregnant with her first child, wrote: "This incredible Chrissy. Sending so much love."

"Sending you and family so much love ♥️♥️♥️," Naomi Campbell also commented.

In her essay, Teigen explained that her doctors had diagnosed her with partial placenta abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the wall of the uterus before birth. If this happens, the baby may not get enough oxygen and nutrients in the womb. This can also cause serious bleeding, which Teigen also experienced.

Teigen had stayed off social media for weeks after her pregnancy loss, with Legend sending his wife sweet messages during and after his Billboard Music Awards performance.

