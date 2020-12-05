'Fuller House' Trailer for the Final Episodes Will Leave You Reaching for the Tissues

Get those tissues ready -- the Tanners are saying goodbye for good.

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the final nine episodes of Fuller House on Tuesday, and it's filled with nostalgic moments from the flagship series to remind us that we're really, really, really going to miss this family.

The Full House spinoff series centers on recent widower D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), a veterinarian and mother to three boys, who moves back to her childhood home in San Francisco. Along with her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend, Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. navigates motherhood and friendship in her new normal.

In Part 1 of the final season, Steve (Scott Weinger) proposed to D.J., and Kimmy's ex-husband, Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), re-proposed to her. With Stephanie already engaged to Kimmy's brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), the trio excitedly decide to throw an ambitious triple wedding. The 80-second trailer reveals the trio attempting to plan their triple wedding, which, of course, creates unexpected hiccups and hijinks.

Of course, the ladies of Fuller House had to address the end of the show in their own signature way. At the end of the trailer, D.J., Stephanie and Kimmy lament over having to say goodbye.

"Why does it have to end?" Kimmy ponders. "People like it so much."

"I'm not ready for it to be done," Stephanie agrees. "I want to binge more!"

They're not talking about Fuller House, of course, but ice cream. Nice one, guys!

Netflix

Before the series signs off next month, expect to see Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier). Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky and is embroiled in the college admissions scandal, does not appear in the series' final episodes.

ET caught up with with the Fuller House stars, where they reflected on closing another chapter with their Full House characters. "The last time I said goodbye to this stage was when I was 18, and now I'm 43," Barber told ET in November after the series wrapped. "It was hard then and it's even harder now."

Bure got visibly emotional when asked what she would tell her younger self. "See, well, that's the question that got me," she said, fighting back a wave of emotion. "I don't know if I can answer it."

"I just wish I could look into her face and just assure her how bright her future is," Bure answered. "Because she can make it happen."

Sweetin added that while Bure wasn't shy about her tears, she was the most emotional person on the final day of production by far. "I fell apart," she confessed.

The final nine episodes of Fuller House drop Tuesday, June 2, on Netflix.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.