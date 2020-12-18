'Fresh Off the Boat' Star Hudson Yang Shares Video of the Moment He Got Into Harvard

Hudson Yang is Harvard bound!

The Fresh Off the Boat star was admitted to the private Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts -- and shared the exciting moment with his Instagram followers on Tuesday. In the video, Yang, who played Eddie on the ABC sitcom, is fully dressed in Harvard University attire and reads the acceptance letter off his phone.

"Congratulations! I’m glad to inform you that the committee has admitted you to the Harvard class of 2025 under the Early Action program! Welcome to Harvard!" Yang, 17, shouts. "Oh my god! Oh my god!"

"My mom's crying!" he says as he gets up and hugs her. "Oh my god!…I'm so proud and so happy and so shocked…I'm shaking."

The actor captioned his emotional video, "Screaming and crying. Thank you God, mom and dad. #Harvard2025."

The comments section filled with congratulatory comments from his friends and followers. He also posted a screenshot of his mother crying as she's taking a picture of him on his Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

Fresh Off the Boat ended in February after six seasons. Unlike real life, Yang's character lost his chance to attend Harvard despite his amazing SAT scores, because his mother, Jessica (Constance Wu), was such a "helicopter parent." Eddie later tells his parents he wants to attend culinary school.

Congrats, Hudson!