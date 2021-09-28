Freddie Highmore Reveals He Got Married But Struggles to Say 'My Wife'

Freddie Highmore is married. The Good Doctor star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and revealed the big news.

Kimmel noticed his wedding ring and asked him about it, and the 29-year-old British actor confirmed he had tied the knot. He also joked about Tom Cruise's infamous couch-jumping moment on The Oprah Winfrey Show, when the movie star couldn't control his excitement about his then-girlfriend Katie Holmes.

"It's funny, ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured, I should clarify it," Highmore said. "I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America. But I'm as happy as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now. So yes, I feel very happy."

Highmore said his wife is also British but didn't give her name. He later expressed that he wasn't a fan of using common marriage phrases.

"I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab, like, a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive," he explained. "We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, make or draw your own conclusions.'"

When asked if his wife was allowed to say "my husband," Highmore still appeared hesitant.

"That sounds a little bit better. It's just the 'my wife.' I don't know," he replied.

Kimmel then cracked, "Yeah, you're gonna have to loosen up a little."

Highmore laughed and took the joke in stride.

"It's still early days," he noted of his marriage. "Thank you for the tips!"