Fred Willard Dead at 86: Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Carell and More Pay Tribute

Fred Willard will be missed by his family, friends and fans.

The actor's daughter, Hope Mulbarger, confirmed that the Best In Show star died on Friday at the age of 86. Following the news of his death, many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the comedian.

Jamie Lee Curtis, whose husband Christopher Guest worked with Willard on multiple films, posted a photo of the late actor on her Instagram, writing a sweet message.

"A fond farewell to Mr. Fred Willard. How lucky we all are that we got to witness his great gifts. Thanks for the deep belly laughs. You are now with Mary. Home safe," she captioned the pic.

Steve Carell, who recently worked on the upcoming HBO series Space Force, also expressed his condolences.

"Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man," Carell tweeted.

Eric Stonestreet, who acted alongside Willard on Modern Family, tweeted: "It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones."

