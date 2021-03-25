Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Welcome First Child Together

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, have welcomed their baby boy! Price gave birth to their first child together -- and the former child star couldn't have been happier.

"I'm a dad, guys," Muniz said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, "I love him so much. I love my wife so much." He also wrote, "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever."

In the video, Muniz is seen holding his little bundle of joy, but doesn't share his sweet face or name.

Instagram Story

The couple has been married since February 2020, and they announced she was pregnant in September. In a YouTube video revealing the big news, the 35-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star expressed his happiness.

"Nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," he said. "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

Meanwhile, Price shared that the two have dealt with fertility issues.

"When we found out that we were expecting, we were both in a state of disbelief," she said. "We knew that we wanted this, but were told our chances wouldn't be that great. ... We beat the odds."

In October, they revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Meanwhile, Muniz proposed to Price in November 2018 after she supported him through a tough time in his life, when he grieved the death of his uncle and came back from the funeral to find his Arizona home completely destroyed because his cat turned on a sink faucet while he was gone. Watch the video below for more.