Frankie Muniz and Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price just revealed their baby's gender. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, announced that they are having a boy in March. The former Malcolm In the Middle star posted a photo of himself with his wife sitting on a couch, while their friends and family stand behind them and hold up gold balloons that read "Baby boy."

"BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙" the actor captioned his photo on Saturday. Muniz, 34, and his wife received a slew of congratulatory messages from their fans and followers on the post.

The day before, the mom-to-be also reflected on her gender reveal party. At the time she had yet to reveal the sex of their baby.

"It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement!" she wrote next to a photo of herself and Muniz. "Unfortunately, we did have quite a few mix ups with our video chat on the day of but it turned out incredible and we are SO EXCITED for our little one!!"

The couple announced last month that they were pregnant with their first child. Price also got candid about how she had a hard time getting pregnant and didn't think it was possible for her.

"When we found out that we were expecting, we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but were told our chances wouldn't be that great," she said in their video. "We beat the odds."

Muniz and Price got engaged in November 2018 and tied the knot in February, after eloping on Oct. 3, 2019.

The couple just celebrated their one year wedding anniversary. Price posted a photo of the two, captioning the shot: "On this day, what feels like 10 years ago, I married my best friend in a very private ceremony within the mountains in Arizona. He drives me insane with crazy adventures on the daily, he makes me laugh, and most importantly - he doesn't give me the chance to teach him that he's not always right but I end up being right in the end so I sit there with a smirk on my face and I know that I've won the battle (all of this is true) I love you! Happy anniversary!"

Muniz also celebrated by posting a photo of his pregnant wife and her baby bump, writing how much he loves her.

"Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful, pregnant wife!! I love her more than I ever knew possible and can't wait to share forever with her," he wrote.