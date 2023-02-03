Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.

"[This is] the first time I've ever celebrated by showing up to things like this, which is an entirely new experience," he said with a smile. "Getting to be at things like this is crazy and an honor, it's weird, it's all new."

Frankie recently hinted on social media that fans can expect something new from him in the coming week, and the singer admitted that it's a single he's been working on for some time.

"I've been working on the project for a really long time [by] my lonesome, and hiding it for obvious reasons," Frankie explained. "And, you know, I think I'm ready to bring it out, bring it forward, see how the response is."

The response from his famous brothers -- Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers -- has been very supportive and positive, and Frankie says that his older siblings "definitely" help him and give him feedback when he's working on ideas.

"They've been a big sounding board for me," he shared. "I mean, obviously, they're pretty established musicians, so, it's been amazing to have them in my corner and as advice givers along the way."

That being said, Frankie feels the sound of his music is going to be significantly unique from the music his brothers have been creating.

"It lives on its own, it really does. I think that there's not a lot of crossover, but there's a lot of influence," he explained. "So, I think that it'll be my thing, and they'll be doing theirs, and we'll be cheering each other on."