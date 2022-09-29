Fran Drescher Reveals She's in Talks for a Movie Adaptation of 'The Nanny' (Exclusive)

Who's ready to head back to Flushing, Queens? Not only are fans of The Nanny getting a musical but a sequel to the series might find its way to the big screen!

Fran Drescher, the lady in red herself, told ET that she's currently in talks for a film adaptation of the beloved '90s sitcom that will pick up from where the show left off.

"There’s some talk about maybe a movie... we're in the talking stage now with our parent company, Sony," Drescher told ET’s Deidre Behar at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "It won't be a musical and the musical is going to be set in the '90s as was the series. The movie will probably be more in the present and incorporate new characters."

Drescher explained that the possible movie would include characters that fans already love from The Nanny but "dovetail into a whole other character story."

If the film were to bring the Sheffields into the present day, fans would get to meet the adult versions of Fran and Maxwell's (Charles Shaughnessy) twins, Jonah Samuel and Eve Catherine. The possibilities on where the story could go from there are endless!

As for the musical, which was first announced back in 2020, the actress and her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, are back working together to recreate their original masterpiece's magic.

Drescher and Jacobson, who will co-write the book, are teaming up with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom, who is writing the lyrics. She and Adam Schlesinger, who worked with Bloom on the CW series’ original music and lyrics, will also compose music for the production. Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) is set to direct.

The SAG-AFTRA president shared that her biggest hope for the project is that the audience receives the same message that TV viewers did when the show first aired between 1993 and 1999.

"This is as current and present as it’s ever been. So, it's extremely important that the audience feels like they’re really seeing the proper representation of all the characters and the relationships and they understand how noble in many ways the character of Ms. Fine was," Drescher added. "And [understand] the global message of that show was it doesn’t matter what you look like or what you sound like, it's what’s in your heart that counts and that was what she proved week in and week out."

She noted that "besides being an amazing dresser and a sweet, loving, warmhearted, authentic human being," Fran Fine was "unabashedly, unapologetic about who she was and it’s a great example for us all."