Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

The July sale events have kicked off ahead of the long weekend. Major retailers and brand names are offering deep discounts for July 4th.
Shop markdowns across fashion categories, including clothing, shoes and accessories, for a limited time. This is the time to purchase a dress or a pair of sandals for summer on discount.
Whether it's a sitewide sale or discount on select styles, these July deals are some of the best you'll find this summer. Revolve, Intermix, Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are among the fashion favorites participating in the July 4th sale.
Happy July 4th shopping, and check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the best new markdowns and deep discounts as retailers go live and announce their sales.
Gap is offering up to 75% off everything. Plus, take an extra 10% off everything else with the code TREAT through July 5.
Bloomingdale's is offering 30% to 50% off regular-priced select items. Plus, take an extra 50% off on labeled clearance items through July 6.
