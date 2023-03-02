Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Gives Birth to First Child -- See the Sweet Photos

It's a girl! Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes welcomed her first child last week with husband Juan David Borrero.

Tookes shared the happy news on Instagram, posting two photos of the new little one's tiny hands. In the caption, she announced the girl's name, Mia Victoria, and her birthday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Tookes first announced her pregnancy in November 2022, when she posted a carousel of maternity photos. "Baby Borrero🤎 The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel," she wrote. "Feeling so grateful to start a family with you."

In addition to her social media posts, Tookes spoke about her pregnancy in a Vogue feature, when she detailed her journey thus far and stressed the importance of prioritizing maternal mental health.

"I'm a firm believer that whatever I feel -- and any stress that I’m carrying -- can very easily transfer to the baby," Tookes explained. "Every day is scary -- you never know what's going to happen," she said. "So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind."

On the physical side, the model said she had experienced a heavy amount of fatigue during her first 12 weeks of pregnancy. "I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through -- I'd fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car," she said. "The tiredness was something I had never experienced."