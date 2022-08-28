Former 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She 'Can't Really Watch' the Show Anymore (Exclusive)

Tayshia Adams may be a former Bachelorette, but she's not tuning into the current season of the show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 31-year-old reality star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Adams revealed why she hasn't been watching Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love.

"I'm definitely invested more so [in] talking to the girls behind the scenes," she told ET. "I can't really watch the show too much. It's a little much at times. It can be a little triggering."

Adams appeared on The Bachelorette in 2020, when she took over the lead role from Clare Crawley mid-season. Adams got engaged to Zac Clark at the conclusion of her journey, but the pair called it quits last November.

In June, when Adams hosted the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, she told ET that she'd be unlikely to date within Bachelor Nation again after her and Clark's split.

"I think I’m good, respectfully," she told ET of dating a fellow franchise alum. "Respectfully, I think I’m good. I think I’m good."

As for if she'd return to host The Bachelorette again, Adams told ET, "We'll see what happens, [but] I feel like I’m doing pretty well doing [with] some other things."

Cindy Ord/WireImage

Some of those other things included stepping out for the VMAs on Sunday at New Jersey's Prudential Center, wearing a Tarik Ediz strapless emerald gown with a thigh-high slit.

"You always need a little green moment. You need a little skin. You need a little show," Adams said of her stunning look. "I love a good leg moment."

After posing for pics on the red carpet, Adams said she was excited to head inside and watch LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow host this year's festivities.

"I'm so here for it," she said of the trio of hosts. "They all have really fun different personalities, so I hope that they feed off each other. It's gonna be amazing. I can't wait, especially [for] Nicki. It's gonna be a good time."