Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall Proposes to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

She said yes! Nick Viall popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

After famously searching for love on The Bachelorette and as the star of The Bachelor, Viall will soon be tying the knot with Joy after two years of dating.

Viall, 42, and Joy, 24, both shared the news to Instagram on Thursday evening with a slideshow of intimate and gleeful snapshots -- which featured them embracing, gazing into each other's eyes, kissing, and flaunting her new sparkler.

"For the rest of my life, it’s you," the couple captioned the posts.

ET spoke with the former Bachelor in August, following his two-year anniversary with Joy, and he revealed at the time that he was "for sure" thinking about popping the question.

"We've been together two years and we live together, so obviously those conversations happen and it's certainly exciting to think about a future with her," Viall told ET. "I think she feels the same about me, which is exciting. I'm just very, very grateful to have the relationship that I have with her."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out the video below to hear more about the newly engaged lovebirds.