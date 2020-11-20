Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Reveals Why He Briefly Unfollowed Bandmate Brian Kelley on Instagram

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is revealing why he briefly unfollowed his bandmate, Brian Kelley. During an interview with Sirius XM's podcast Exit 209 with Storme Warren, Hubbard explained that the unfollow came amid the recent election.

Hubbard's wife, Hayley Hubbard, expressed excitement on Instagram after the race was called for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, in an Instagram comment, Kelley denied voting for Biden.

"I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on," Hubbard explained. "And, and I even called him and told him, I said, 'Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now... So that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother.'"

"I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram," he continued. "And so it wasn't a big deal."

Hubbard noted that he and Kelley "complement each other well," and said that, while they can be "a lot different," they also "fundamentally do think a lot alike."

"Politics is created innately to divide. There's a right and a left and there is no middle, there might be a middle, but ultimately politics is created for division," he said. "As it relates to politics, we might have different views or different set of opinions or different [way] way we perceive our leaders, but ultimately we're a lot alike and we, and we think a lot alike."

"We both believe in God and we both put our faith in him and we know that he's in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden," Hubbard added. "We're voting Jesus, and our world, and kind of trusting that He's in control, and letting our risks come there."

Despite the brief unfollow, both Hubbard and Kelley denied rumors that they're splitting up Florida Georgia Line.

"Somebody sent me an article two days ago that me and BK were breaking up and I thought, 'Well, that's that's news to me,'" Hubbard said. "... We're, we're on great terms. We're feeling stronger than ever. We're loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we're in now and [are] excited for the future... We can't wait to go on tour next year together."

"We were literally on a call yesterday, just showing up the last details of our record and working on getting some touring cities out here soon and a couple of announcements, [and] that came through in the middle of our team call," Kelley added. "We're just like, 'Well, that's interesting we are on a phone call together right now talking about the future.' So pretty interesting."

In fact, this instance showed the strength of his and Kelley's relationship, Hubbard said.

"The truth is, we have been in a 10 year relationship, a 10 year partnership, a 10 year commitment to each other. Yes, there have been hard times. It's not all sugar coated," he shared. "... Me and BK have done work. We've went to therapy. We've sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. Because we're brothers and that's what brothers do. Brothers don't always get along."

"We've had moments where we want to kill each other, but a lot of it's out of love. We put that first and foremost," he continued. "We know the importance of our relationship and how much love we have for each other. So we have worked over the years. We've worked to become stronger and stronger and stronger, and that's even through the hard times. It's made us stronger as friends and brothers and partners. So we're really thankful for it."

