'Floribama Shore' Star Nilsa Prowant Engaged to Gus Gazda

Congrats to Nilsa Prowant! The pregnant Floribama Shore star is engaged to boyfriend Gus Gazda, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Gazda proposed on Prowant's 27th birthday, and she said she was "on cloud nine."

"The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Prowant wrote alongside photos of Gazda's proposal. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

"Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one," she continued. "You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let’s plan a wedding 🤍."

The news comes less than a month after Prowant revealed her pregnancy, and shared she's due in May 2021. The reality star received plenty of love from her Floribama Shore co-stars in the comments section.

"Congratulations! I can’t wait to be a uncle," Codi Butts raved, with Candace Rice adding, "Omg! Imma be the auntie in the furr coat that send the expensive presents and rock the baby in 6 in heels! Congratulations Nilly!! So excited for you! Most beautiful mama I've ever seen! 😍😍😍."

Aimee Hall, Prowant's BFF on the series and in real life, reposted the pic to her Insta Stories, exclaiming, "Swipe to see why I'm so excited!"

