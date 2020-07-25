'Fleabag' Stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott to Reunite on 'His Dark Materials'

Fleabag and Hot Priest, back together again.

There will be a Fleabag reunion when HBO's His Dark Materials -- an adaptation of author Phillip Pullman's trilogy of novels -- kicks off its second season later this year.

New cast member Andrew Scott, who plays Will's father, John Parry, revealed during the show's virtual Comic-Con@Home panel on Thursday that Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridgewill be joining the series as the voice of his character's daemon.

"I do have a relationship with my daemon and this is the first time we're revealing this. My daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge," Scott revealed, prompting his co-stars and producers to jokingly feign shock and surprise at the announcement.

"I'm really thrilled about that because it's all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that's how I feel about Phoebe in my real life. It's wonderful that that's happening," he added.

Scott, who makes his official debut in season 2 (only his character's photo was seen in the freshman run), said it was both "exciting" and "intimidating" to join the franchise. "Hopefully the photo will be not as disappointing when it comes to that."

Most of Scott's scenes in season 2 are with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who portrays Lee Scoresby, and the actor said the experience was "a total joy." "Everybody just went ballistic about the first season," Scott acknowledged, admitting that he hopes he doesn't "mess it up."

Miranda, for his part, shared what it was like spending nearly every day on set with Scott while Fleabag was taking over the world. The Hamilton creator also shared one of Scott's unexpected obsessions.

"I hope I'm not speaking out of school, Andrew Scott, but... first of all, you have no idea what it's like to be cooped up in a hot air balloon with Andrew Scott while Fleabag is peaking in the United States. Texts from women I hadn't talked to in years. All of a sudden it's 'You're in a balloon with Hot Priest?!" he recalled.

"We were in a balloon for a long time so we got to be very good friends and we got to hang out a lot. But the first thing we bonded over was the television show, Judge Judy, of which Mr. Scott is an enormous fan. Of Judy and her bailiff, and their inner life and we spent a lot of time talking about that," Manuel laughed.

Did Scott introduce Miranda to any English specialties? Sure enough, he did. "I introduced him to a very British snack which is a thing called a Percy Pig," he revealed, referring to the pig-shaped gummy candy in the U.K. "Our cultures connected!"

Watch the His Dark Materials panel at Comic-Con@Home below.

His Dark Materials returns this fall on HBO.

