First Look at Apple TV Plus' 'Best Foot Forward,' Inspired by Paralympian Josh Sundquist's Book (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ is putting its Best Foot Forward with its new series, inspired by Paralympian Josh Sundquist's memoir, Just Don't Fall, and only ET exclusively premieres a first look.

The upcoming series, which drops Friday, follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin (Logan Marmino) as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer. But along the way, Josh also faces a brand new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends, Kyle (Peyton Jackson) and Gabriella (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Josh and his mother visit the doctor after he experiences issues with his prosthetic leg. "Can't you just superglue it? And I'm good, right?" Josh asks with a glimmer of hope.

Unfortunately, the issue at hand isn't due to a problem with a loose screw, but rather because Josh is growing up and it may be best if he use a new prosthetic he can grow into.

"I can't let you walk out on that," the doctor tells Josh, after he tells him that "it's time" for him to get an upgrade.

But Josh has other things on his mind -- namely Halloween festivities he doesn't want to miss at school. When he's given the option to return to school on crutches, Josh is less than thrilled with the idea.

"I'm not going back to school on crutches!" he exclaims, not excited about the idea of not having his prosthesis on. "Why today?" Josh expresses his worries over returning to school without his prosthetic for fear of his classmates' reactions. "I just wanted to be a bear today -- not a bear on crutches, not a bear missing a leg. Just a bear!"

Based on Sundquist's book, who also serves as a writer/executive producer, Best Foot Forward also stars Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Roger Dale Floyd and Romy Fay, and is overseen by showrunner Matt Fleckenstein.

Aside from being a member of the 2006 Paralympic Ski Team for the U.S. in Turin, Italy, Sundquist is a motivational speaker, comedian and bestselling author of two memoirs, Just Don't Fall and We Should Hang Out Sometime, and a novel, Love and First Sight. He also competed for seven years as part of the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team.

Best Foot Forward drops Friday, July 22 on Apple TV+.

