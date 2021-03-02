First Lady Jill Biden Gives Michelle Obama a Produce Basket From the White House Garden She Built

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is sharing the wealth with her friend and former first lady Michelle Obama. Michelle took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a bountiful basket of vegetables that came from the White House Kitchen Garden.

Michelle built the garden in 2009 shortly after her husband, President Barack Obama, took office.

"So thankful for this beautiful care package from our amazing @FLOTUS! These fresh veggies from the White House Kitchen Garden were such a wonderful — and delicious — surprise. Love you, Jill!" Michelle captioned the basket of the leafy greens.

Jill previously served as second lady when her husband, Joe Biden, was the vice president under Barack Obama.

The Obamas attended last month's Inauguration Ceremony, where President Biden was sworn in alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. The Obamas and the Bidens have made their friendship known for many years.

Back in December, Michelle shared a post defending Jill after an op-ed piece called into question the use of her "Dr." title.

"For eight years, I saw Dr. Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do—successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend," Michelle wrote at the time.

She went on to call Jill a "better example" that those who attempted to discredit her accomplishments.

"She will be a terrific role model not just for young girls but for all of us, wearing her accomplishments with grace, good humor, and yes, pride," Michelle wrote. "I’m thrilled that the world will see what I have come to know — a brilliant woman who has distinguished herself in her profession and with the life she lives every day, always seeking to lift others up, rather than tearing them down."