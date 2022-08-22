Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charge, Faces Minimum 5 Years in Prison

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy drug charge that has him facing a minimum of five years in prison. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke heard the plea in Central Islip on Long Island. No sentencing date has been set.

In October, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested and indicted on a federal drug charge, along with five other men. Prosecutors alleged that Fetty and the other men "transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island" between June 2019 and June 2020.

Fetty was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, while the others were additionally charged with one count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of New York, their search "resulted in the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition."

Fetty's guilty plea comes two weeks after Judge Locke denied the rapper's bond for allegedly threatening to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021. This alleged incident violated the terms of his pretrial release in this drug case.